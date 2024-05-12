Have Baltimore Orioles Removed Offseason Signing From Closer Role?
The Baltimore Orioles knew their end of game situations would be a bit more complicated and worrisome this season with their superstar closer Felix Bautista unavailable for the entire year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
But, to spell some of those concerns, the front office went out and signed veteran Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $13 million deal.
Despite being solid for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023, earning an All-Star selection and finishing with 23 saves, his tenure ended sour there after he posted a 6.00 ERA, a blown save, and was credited with two losses during their postseason run.
There were some concerns that might carry over to the Orioles considering he's 35 years old and getting close to the end of his career.
That was only intensified when he blew his first save opportunity of the year with Baltimore.
However, Kimbrel was able to settle in. He recorded seven straight saves and lowered his ERA to a 0.82 mark that suggested he was still at the top of his game.
Unfortunately, this didn't last as the veteran blew his next two saves and was sidelined for a bit with what was described as back spasms. Since then, it's been a rough month of May for him with a 6.75 ERA and getting pulled from two separate save situations.
What was very noticeable on May 10 was manager Brandon Hyde called upon Yennier Cano for the save as he already threw Kimbrel in the seventh inning to protect their one-run lead.
There has been some speculation that they might be looking to move on from their offseason signing in that role and turn to someone else in the meantime.
For what it's worth, Kimbrel doesn't believe that to be the case.
"So, 100% I expect to get the ball and until that changes and until I pitch my way out of that, I expect to go out there and close out the games every opportunity we get," he told reporters according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.
That coincides with what Hyde also said a couple days prior when he revealed he would "stick with [Kimbrel]" despite the recent struggles he's had.
If something does change, Kimbrel believes that he'll be the first to know.
"The relationship we've had and the conversations we've had, if that changes in his mind, I think he's going to let me know before he tells you all," he said when talking about his manager's decision.
On Saturday there wasn't a save opportunity to be had for the Orioles as they came from behind to tie the game up. But, it was telling they waited until the last possible frame to call upon Kimbrel as he came in to pitch the top of the 11th inning.
He kept things knotted at four, giving Baltimore a chance to win it in the bottom half of the frame.
Jordan Westburg answered the call to give them a 5-4 walk-off victory and credit Kimbrel with the win.
It will be interesting to see where Hyde goes when presented with another save opportunity as speculation begins to mount that they still might be looking for a backend upgrade.