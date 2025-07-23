MLB Insider Reveals Who Padres Are Targeting as Trade Deadline Looms
The San Diego Padres are just getting started as the second half of the season is well underway.
Sitting at just 3.5 games back of the National League West division, and 3.5 games ahead in the Wild Card race, the Friars are well positioned to make a deep October run, the ball club's primary focus. As the trade deadline looms closer, all eyes are on president of baseball operations A.J. Preller to see what deals he can create and how to make the most competitive team possible by regular season's end.
USA Today's Jon Heyman recently revealed that despite the star power the Padres carry in the bullpen with three All-Star relievers on the roster, the Friars want another reliever before the deadline. Additionally, the Padres are considering another bat at either left field or catcher, and another starting pitcher.
The "always aggressive" Padres have had some somewhat cold bats recently, and left field continues to be an issue defensively as Gavin Sheets has ditched the designated hitter role to assume the position.
Sheets is a below-average defender, and when he isn't DH, it leaves that spot more vulnerable as San Diego has tried a few different options to fill the void. With an offense that has the fewest runs scored in the last month (yes, even less than the Colorado Rockies), a hot bat or two seems to be a necessity.
The catcher role is another point of contention as Martin Maldonado, batting just .190, and Elias Diaz, hitting .198, leave the backstop role leaving much to be desired on offense.
The pitching roster has allowed the fewest earned runs in the National League and third fewest in baseball this season. Another reliever would be nice, as would another consistent starter in the rotation, but things are going smoothly for the team with the most saves in MLB (47).
As for potential returns, Padres' top prospect and shortstop Leo De Vries and No. 2 prospect catcher Ethan Salas are the best in the system, but may be off the table.
At 18 years old, De Vries is currently hitting .248 in High-A, while the 19-year-old Salas was batting .188 this season in 10 Double-A appearances before dealing with a back injury at the end of April that's kept him sidelined since.
