Padres Make Surprise Roster Move, Add Pitcher to Rotation Ahead of Tuesday’s Game vs Marlins
The San Diego Padres have recalled right-hander Stephen Kolek and southpaw Kyle Hart from Triple-A El Paso. In a corresponding move, right-hander Alek Jacob has been optioned and right-hander Bryan Hoeing will head to Triple-A El Paso.
Kolek last graced an MLB mound on July 5 in what was easily one of his more forgettable starts, but hopes to change that with his next stint in the big leagues as he is set to start Tuesday evening's contest against the Miami Marlins.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke on Kolek's last start at the beginning of the month, and the deliberate move back for this three-game set against the 46-win Miami Marlins.
“We sent him out with the planning of our pitching to be able to have him back and be available in this series,” Shildt said Monday, after the Padres took the first game of the series.
“One of the things we were intentional about was (Kolek getting) a break,” Shildt said. “… First time ever being a big-league starter, he was able to get a little breather and he’s ready to go again.”
Perhaps the added rest will prove valuable for Kolek, who made just one start in Triple-A since his last major league outing, going just three innings with El Paso.
Overall, Kolek has a 4.24 ERA across 68 innings of work this season. He has proven to be one of the best in baseball when it comes to generating groundballs from his offerings.
Kolek has a 50 percent ground ball rate, grading him in the 82nd percentile across MLB.
As for Hart, he last appeared in MLB on July 6, and his ERA has crept up to 5.83 across his 29.1 innings of work. The 32-year-old made his first relief appearance earlier this month, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings and striking out a pair of batters on his way to being credited with the win.
Hart has made his way back to MLB this season as his last big league experience came in 2020 with the Boston Red Sox. Since then, he enjoyed success in Korea Baseball Organization, going 13-3 last season with a 2.69 ERA, earning Cy Young Award equivalent honors overseas.
