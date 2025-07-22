Padres Could Make Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Closer at Deadline: Report
The San Diego Padres became the first team in MLB history to send three relievers to the All-Star Game this season and could add another to their ranks in the Athletics' Mason Miller.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes the Padres could be one of the teams to tempt the A's into parting with their young phenom, though it will be next to impossible for them to get him for cheap. The A's have big plans for the flamethrowing right-hander ahead of their impending move to Las Vegas, and will need an unparalleled return for their franchise closer.
"Still, the A’s asking price for Miller would figure to be exorbitant," wrote Rosenthal. "Miller, 26, is earning $765,000 this season, just $5,000 above the league minimum, then is under club control for four additional seasons through salary arbitration. His expected 2.84 ERA is well below his actual 4.04 mark, thanks in part to a 40.1 percent strikeout rate that was in the top 1 percent of the league."
After a forearm injury cut his first MLB season short, Miller broke out in 2024 as a closer. He played in 55 games for the A's last season, posting a 2.49 ERA and striking out 104 batters in 65 innings.
He had a similarly fantastic start to the 2025 season, where he allowed just two runs through his first 12 appearances. A rough stretch in May ballooned his ERA to 6.11, though it has steadily dropped in nearly every game since then. He has allowed just one run in his last 11 appearances.
The Padres will definitely need to make a move on a closer after the season, be it current closer Robert Suarez or someone else. Suarez has had a fantastic 2025 and is almost guaranteed to decline the two-year, $16 million player option on his contract at the end of the season to test free agency.
Finding a long-term closer should definitely be on the Padres' to-do list, however, it is unlikely it will come in the form of Miller, especially this season.
They should focus on the issues at hand in their lineup rather than daydreaming about a nearly untouchable asset, as they are currently candidates to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
The Padres currently hold a Wild Card spot in the NL and have 3.5 games of breathing room in the race.
