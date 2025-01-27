Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Expected, Dylan Cease Rumors, Vladimir Guerrero to SD?

Sep 29, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks back to the dugout before the start of a game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks back to the dugout before the start of a game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The stillness of the San Diego Padres this offseason has been unsettling for some, but an MLB insider has the team making a blockbuster trade before the winter wraps up.

The Dylan Cease trade rumors have not stopped. The New York Mets have been encouraged to explore a possible trade with San Diego for the starting pitcher.

The Padres could land Vladimir Guerrero Jr. via trade, at least the latest trade prediction has the star coming to San Diego.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

