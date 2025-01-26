Padres Could Land Vladimir Guerrero Jr in Shocking Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres have had a rough winter. They lost the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes to the Los Angeles Dodgers and then saw their best reliever sign with the reigning World Series champions too.
San Diego also failed to re-sign All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar and the team is likely letting Gold Glove infielder Ha-Seong Kim walk away.
And not to mention, the organization is in the middle of an ugly ownership lawsuit.
However, there could be light at the end of the tunnel, in the form of Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report explored the potential trade partners if the Blue Jays do, in fact, trade their star who is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
Rymer suggests a trade package that sends infielder Jake Cronenworth, left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui and the organization's top prospect Leodalis De Vries in exchange for Guerrero.
"Honestly? This is a stretch," Rymer wrote.
"As they'd be taking on $28.5 million and only shedding $17 million in AAV for Cronenworth's and Matsui's deals, this trade would push the Padres further over the $241 million luxury tax threshold. They almost certainly don't want to go there, much less send De Vries packing."
Could a trade for Guerrero really be possible?
Absolutely.
"General manager A.J. Preller loves to make blockbuster deals and one of those is sorely needed right now," Rymer added.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers have only gotten better this winter, whereas the Padres have yet to do anything of note. Adding Guerrero would certainly change that, and such a drastic move will be that much more necessary if San Diego also whiffs on Sasaki."
The deal could also work for Toronto as the prize is De Vries. The shortstop only has one season of professional ball under his belt but the Blue Jays farm system needs help and he would immediately boost morale.
This trade could be expensive for Toronto. While they’re committed to paying Guerrero $28.5 million, Cronenworth and Matsui come with a combined $90.5 million still owed.
However, it's worth mentioning that Cronenworth was on Toronto's radar last winter. He could step in as the new first baseman, offering an immediate replacement for Guerrero and providing more balance to a heavy right-handed lineup.
