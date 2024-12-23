Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposals, Huge Roki Sasaki Prediction, Friars Star to Dodgers?
Are the San Diego Padres in the running for a couple of blockbuster trades this offseason? According to multiple predictions from baseball insiders, both Jake Cronenworth and Dylan Cease could be on the move.
Roki Sasaki, the highly sought-after right-hander posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines, has drawn significant attention since his agent, Joel Wolfe, spoke at the Winter Meetings. The San Diego Padres are emerging as the favorite to sign him.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the best fit for free agent reliever Tanner Scott, according to Bleacher Report. Scott, who was acquired by the San Diego Padres in a six-player trade at this year's trade deadline, is now a free agent.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):