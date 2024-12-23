Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposals, Huge Roki Sasaki Prediction, Friars Star to Dodgers?

Oct 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) huddles with the team in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Are the San Diego Padres in the running for a couple of blockbuster trades this offseason? According to multiple predictions from baseball insiders, both Jake Cronenworth and Dylan Cease could be on the move.

Roki Sasaki, the highly sought-after right-hander posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines, has drawn significant attention since his agent, Joel Wolfe, spoke at the Winter Meetings. The San Diego Padres are emerging as the favorite to sign him.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the best fit for free agent reliever Tanner Scott, according to Bleacher Report. Scott, who was acquired by the San Diego Padres in a six-player trade at this year's trade deadline, is now a free agent.

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite being raised in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer for the LA Sports Report Network.

