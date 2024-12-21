Dodgers Listed as 'Best Fit' for Padres All-Star Free Agent in Potential Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been listed as the best fit for San Diego Padres free agent Tanner Scott, according to Bleacher Report. The Padres struck three deals on the day of this year's trade deadline, including a six-player trade for the left-hander.
Just a few months later, there's a good chance Scott could join a major rival. The Dodgers lost out on change-up specialist Devin Williams after he was traded to the New York Yankees. It's been reported that the Dodgers have now pivoted to landing Scott, a high-leverage reliever.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer believes San Diego's NL West rivals are actually the best fit for Scott.
"The Dodgers' interest in Scott makes sense on two fronts, starting with how their bullpen could use a surefire option to close games," Rymer wrote. "With 54 saves in 67 tries over the last three seasons, Scott can handle closing. Signing Scott would otherwise give the Dodgers three solid lefty relievers. While he doesn't really have a stark platoon split, he is more effective on left-on-left matchups. This year, for example, lefties hit just .132 off him."
Rymer also believes if the Dodgers land Scott, it would be especially helpful when the team faces Juan Soto in Queens since the star isn't as strong against lefties. Additionally, Rymer said Ohtani has struggled throughout his career against Scott — so if you can't beat them, have them join you.
"Call it insurance for Juan Soto in case the Dodgers meet the New York Mets in the playoffs," Rymer wrote. "He's good against everyone, but less so against lefties (.857 OPS) than righties (1.000 OPS). The Dodgers could also breathe easier knowing that Shohei Ohtani wouldn't have to face Scott anymore. He is 1-for-9 with a mere single against Scott for his career."
More news: Padres Potential Trade Target Reportedly Holding Out Hope to Join Dodgers
In 2024, Scott posted a 1.75 ERA with 84 strikeouts across 72 innings. Losing Scott would be tough for the Padres, but losing the reliever to the Dodgers would make his departure even more difficult.
While the Padres could lose several players to free agency this season, the organization will also have to resolve the looming financial issues. Shedding payroll while also adding talent is no easy feat. The challenge is likely why the Padres haven't made any big moves this winter.
However, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller recently hinted toward moves coming soon.