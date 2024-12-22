Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Padres Poaching Dodgers $74 Million Target
While the San Diego Padres have been relatively quiet this winter, the latest prediction has the team poaching All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from their NL West rivals. It was recently reported that Arenado had both the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers on his "wish list" of preferred trade destinations.
While neither the Padres or Dodgers have publicly expressed interest in Arenado, there is speculation both NL West teams will try to add the 10-time Gold Glove winner. Newsweek Sports had the latest prediction for Arenado's future this offseason.
"This deal is simple. The Cardinals would send Arenado to the Padres along with $20 million in exchange for No. 18 prospect Tirso Ornelas," Newsweek Sports' Zach Pressnell wrote. "The piece of this deal that makes it unrealistic is the Padres' lack of need for an infielder. San Diego has highly paid stars all around the infield. But if the Friars are looking to move some guys around and make room for Arenado, this is an easy way to slot another Gold Glover into the lineup.
"Heading back to St. Louis would be No. 18 prospect Tirso Ornelas. Ornelas posted a .864 OPS in Triple-A last season as he's slowly improved through his professional career. The Cardinals could use another outfielder to compete for a roster spot in 2025. This deal is quite unlikely, but if the Padres begin unloading players like Luis Arraez, they could become real suitors for Arenado."
If the Padres unload some of their payroll by departing with stars such as Luis Arraez, Jurickson Profar, and Dylan Cease, there is a chance the team could add Arenado. However, the Padres are trying to add talent, while also spending less. Arenado is still a costly option and losing players like Profar or Cease would create more holes on the roster.
St. Louis Cardinals beat writer John Denton expects Arenado to wait out the offseason until he gets a response from the Dodgers.
“He doesn’t want to do something in sort of a panic move this time of year. He wants to wait and see what his best options are. I think we all know, we all understand — Nolan Arenado wants to be told ‘No’ by the Dodgers,” Denton said on ESPN Thursday. “That’s his first choice, that’s where he still wants to go.”
