Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Former Star Signs With Dodgers, Roki Sasaki Update, Free Agent Predictions

The Dodgers have poached this former Padres star.

Eva Geitheim

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former San Diego Padres Cy Young award winning pitcher Blake Snell has officially signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million deal. The Padres are once again National League West rivals with Snell, who pitched for the San Francisco Giants last season.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Padres are "quietly confident" that star Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki could sign with the team over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are largely viewed as the favorites to sign Sasaki.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes that the San Francisco Giants could sign Padres free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. The Giants are in need of a shortstop, and Kim has connections to manager Bob Melvin.

Here are the top Padres news and articles:

Padres 'Quietly Confident' They'll Poach Top Free Agent From Dodgers

Former Padres All-Star Signs With AL West Squad

Padres Sign Former Top MLB Prospect Looking to Resurrect Career

Ha-Seong Kim to Padres' NL West Rival? One Insider Thinks So

Executive Thinks Padres Future 'Could Get Real Ugly' If They Don't Win World Series Soon

Former Padres Superstar Signing With Rival Dodgers in Blockbuster Deal

Former Padres Star Juan Soto Makes Announcement That Sends Baseball World Into Frenzy

MLB Analyst Picks Padres Pitcher to Win Cy Young in 2025

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva graduated from UCLA in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in Communication. She has been covering college and professional sports since 2022.

Home/San Diego Padres News