Padres Notes: Former Star Signs With Dodgers, Roki Sasaki Update, Free Agent Predictions
Former San Diego Padres Cy Young award winning pitcher Blake Snell has officially signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million deal. The Padres are once again National League West rivals with Snell, who pitched for the San Francisco Giants last season.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Padres are "quietly confident" that star Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki could sign with the team over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are largely viewed as the favorites to sign Sasaki.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes that the San Francisco Giants could sign Padres free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. The Giants are in need of a shortstop, and Kim has connections to manager Bob Melvin.
