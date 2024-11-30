Padres 'Quietly Confident' They'll Poach Top Free Agent From Dodgers
The San Diego Padres have been relatively quiet this winter, but there is speculation the team will land highly-touted international amateur free agent Roki Sasaki. Once again, the argument is made that the Padres have the upperhand in the Sasaki sweepstakes for two reasons: veteran pitcher Yu Darvish and the spotlight in San Diego.
The Padres and Dodgers are the only teams mentioned by USA Today's Bob Nightengale when discussing the rumors surrounding the Japanese phenom.
"The team that is quietly confident they have a realistic shot is the San Diego Padres with veteran starter Yu Darvish being a mentor and close friend of Sasaki’s," Nightengale wrote. "Does Sasaki go to San Diego where he could become their ace and perhaps lead the Padres to their first World Series title in franchise history, or head to the riches of Los Angeles where he might be only the third most popular Japanese player on the team behind Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto?"
Nightengale broke down why Sasaki will realistically head to San Diego over Los Angeles. The Dodgers already have a star-studded rotation with big names like Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow. If Sasaki were added to this rotation, he wouldn't be the best and brightest.
And although Sasaki was teammates with Ohtani and Yamamoto during the World Baseball Classic, there is speculation that the 23-year-old pitcher has a strong connection to Darvish.
It makes more sense for Sasaki to land with the Padres. He would have more opportunities for endorsements and less of a media horde that could be challenging for a young, developing pitcher like himself.
With Darvish in the rotation for a couple more seasons, Sasaki would have a friend and mentor by his side. But Sasaki would be San Diego's shining star, which he could never be in Hollywood.
Additionally, the Padres are desperate to win now, according to Nightengale. There is some concern that San Diego's window to win a World Series is closing ever so quickly.
While president of baseball operations A.J. Preller worked his offseason magic last winter to bolster the roster for the 2024 season, the team's prospect chips are also long gone. Now the Padres have two starting pitchers entering their final contract season in Michael King and Dylan Cease as well as massive player raises to resolve.
The Padres are still poised for a deep October run, but can they keep up with their National League West rivals in the Dodgers? Adding Sasaki would certainly help San Diego's cause.