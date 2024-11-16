Padres Notes: Huge Roki Sasaki Update, Cy Young Winner to San Diego?
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden said that the San Diego Padres are one of four teams that are more likely to sign pitcher Roki Sasaki than the Los Angeles Dodgers. Many have considered the Dodgers the favorites to land Sasaki.
Additionally, two USA Today writers believe that former Padres pitcher Blake Snell could return to San Diego in free agency. Snell pitched from the Padres from 2021-23 before leaving for the San Francisco Giants last offseason.
