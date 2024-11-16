Padres Make Franchise History With Dominance at MLB Awards Ceremony
Four San Diego Padres players were named to the All-MLB Second Team on Thursday for their play during the 2024 season. Third baseman Manny Machado, center fielder Jackson Merrill, and starting pitchers Michael King and Dylan Cease each earned All-MLB Second Team honors.
This set a Padres franchise record for the most players named to an All-MLB Team during the same season. No Padres player made All-MLB First Team this season, but no other team had more players on All-MLB Second Team this year.
Machado has now made three All-MLB Teams throughout his career. He previously was named All-MLB First Team in both 2020 and 2022, and this is his first time receiving All-MLB Second Team honors. Machado made All-MLB Second Team after hitting .275 with 29 home runs and 105 RBIs.
Cease is also a repeat winner, having earned All-MLB Second Team honors in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox. Cease, who was traded to the Padres right before the start of the 2024 season, finished the season with a 14-11 record, a 3.47 ERA, and 224 strikeouts. He finished third in MLB in strikeouts, and also pitched his first career no-hitter.
Both Merrill and King made All-MLB Teams for the first time in their careers. Merrill continues to receive awards following a phenomenal rookie campaign. Merrill became the Padres' Opening Day starter in center field, and responded with an All-Star worthy rookie campaign. Merrill hit .292 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs. He set the Padres franchise RBI record, and was named the National League Rookie of the Month in June and August. He is one of three finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year award, which will be announced on Monday.
King ascended to All-MLB Second Team in just his first season as a full-time starting pitcher. After he was traded to the Padres last December, the Padres made King a regular starter. King initially had some difficulties with the transition, before becoming the Padres' most consistent starter of the season. He finished the season with a 13-9 record, 2.95 ERA, and 201 strikeouts.
The Padres also took home three Silver Slugger awards this season as Machado, Merrill, and Jurickson Profar were each honored with the award.