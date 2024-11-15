Padres Prediction Has Team Signing Former Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Move
With Joe Musgrove expected to miss the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgrey, the San Diego Padres are searching for another starting pitching to carry the load of an ace.
The perfect addition could be a former Padre.
Per Steve Gardner of USA Today Sports, Blake Snell could return to Southern California after a brief stay in San Francisco.
"A return to San Diego isn’t out of the question," Gardner wrote. "He won a Cy Young there and the Padres may be only one bold move away from overtaking the Dodgers. Getting a left-hander for their all-righty rotation just might be the missing piece."
Snell opted out of the contract he signed with the San Francisco Giants just before Opening Day and ended the season on a high note, overcoming a tough start with a strong finish that included a no-hitter.
Now back on the market, Snell is expected to land the multiyear deal that eluded him last offseason.
Another baseball insider from USA Today Sports, Jesse Yomtov, also believes the Padres would be a good fit for the former Cy Young-winning lefty.
"Snell had a 3.15 ERA in three seasons with the Padres after a trade from the Rays, winning the 2023 Cy Young award in his final year with San Diego," Yomtov wrote. "With Joe Musgrove out for the year after Tommy John surgery, the Padres should probably add a higher-tier starter. But the kind of long-term deal that Snell desires may not be something San Diego wants to get involved in – just like last winter."
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has reported that the Giants, Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers, Orioles, and Blue Jays are among the teams showing interest in Snell. Additionally, an industry source told Katie Woo and Will Sammon of The Athletic that the Rangers could also be in the running.
However, the source noted that Toronto and Texas' level of interest will depend on Snell's asking price.
Feinsand reported that Snell’s next contract is expected to surpass $27 million in annual average value, which is the AAV of Carlos Rodón's six-year deal with the Yankees before the 2023 season. But, Snell's deal may be for fewer guaranteed years, given that he's entering his age-32 season, while Rodón was 30 when he signed with New York.