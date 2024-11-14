Juan Soto Not Meeting With Padres' NL West Rival as of Now: Report
The San Diego Padres are reportedly interested in a reunion with outfielder Juan Soto but several other teams have inquired about him as well, including two National League West foes.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to meet with Soto but the San Francisco Giants are not as of this week.
Soto, the offseason’s most sought-after free agent, is reportedly set to meet with the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, and Blue Jays this week, according to multiple reports.
The Giants, who have made strong efforts in recent years to acquire superstar talent like Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge, and the Red Sox, who have fallen in the standings after stepping back from major free-agent signings, are both considered serious contenders for Soto, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
However, if Soto isn't interested in going to San Francisco, the Giants will most likely pivot towards Milwaukee Brewers free agent shortstop Willy Adames.
Adames is coming off a standout season, posting career highs in home runs, stolen bases, and RBIs. He’s projected to land a six-year, $152 million contract, but according to The Athletic's Will Sammon and Katie Woo, he’s open to taking a smaller deal to remain in Milwaukee — as long as he feels the offer is fair.
"I'm willing to stay here for less money, let's say, but I just want to be fair for what I deserve in my career and whatever I've done," said Adames. "We just have to wait and see where we're at. You never know what is going to happen and you never know who is going to be willing to make that commitment with me for a long time."
In his last season with the Yankees, Soto posted a 7.9 WAR along with a .288/.419/.569 slash line. The 26-year-old tallied 41 home runs and recorded an impressive .989 OPS, significantly surpassing the 2024 league average of .711.