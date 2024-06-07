Padres Notes: Injury Updates, Trade Rumors, and Putting Luis Arraez's Talent in Perspective
Manny Machado wasn't in starting lineup for the opener of the Padres' four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the injured star did make a pinch-hit appearance late in the game. It didn't matter. The Padres lost, 4-3, extending their losing streak to five games.
Machado's injury isn't the only one the Padres have to worry about. Here's all the latest headlines you might have missed:
Potential Surgery for Padres' Pitcher
All-Star Joe Musgrove might need surgery following a diagnosis of a bone spur and bone bruise in his elbow, after receiving MRI results that led to PRP and cortisone injections.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Surprise Hit Streak
A Padres player surprisingly holds the longest active hit streak in the major leagues, highlighting a resurgent performance at the plate. Fernando Tatis Jr. extended it to 12 on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Pitcher Takes Accountability for Sweep
Following a sweep by the Angels, Padres pitcher Dylan Cease openly accepted responsibility for the team's defeat despite his commendable individual performance.
Padres Eye Top AL Pitcher
With the trade deadline approaching, the Padres are reportedly targeting a high-caliber starting pitcher from the struggling Chicago White Sox. Garrett Crochet wouldn't be the first Southside starter the Padres get this year.
Luis Arraez's Wild Claim to Baseball History
Padres star Luis Arraez's hitting ability not only makes him a key asset for the Padres, it also places him in elite company in the major leagues' historical record book. One insane stat puts his talent in perspective.