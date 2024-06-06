Padres Pitcher Accepts Blame For Series Sweep
There's an old saying in sports about playing down to the competition and the San Diego Padres believe they did just that as the Los Angeles Angels swept the Padres out of Anaheim on Wednesday by a final score of 3-2.
Dylan Cease allowed three runs on four hits over six innings in his first quality start in his past five appearances, but it didn't feel good to him.
“I finished strong; I’m happy with that,” he told reporters including Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’m definitely frustrated. I feel like I kind of gave the game away early.”
He allowed home runs to Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto. He only allowed two home runs in his first eight starts but has allowed six homers over his past five starts.
Cease said that his pitches felt "flat" early in the game.
“Just the sharpness of my pitches, really,” Cease said “It’s not an effort thing. I’m not saying I came out with low effort. It’s just, I didn’t have that rhythm. I didn’t sync up and I didn’t bring my good stuff until later in the game, which (is) how you lose major league games, unfortunately. So I really do feel like this one was mostly on me today.”