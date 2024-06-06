Padres All-Star Gets Injection in Elbow, Might Need Surgery
The bad news keeps on coming for San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove.
The former All-Star, whose 2024 season has been marred by injuries and ineffectiveness, received PRP and cortisone injections in his ailing right elbow, after an MRI revealed a bone spur and bone bruise. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, who relayed the news via his Twitter/X account Thursday, the next step for Musgrove could be surgery:
Musgrove, an All-Star in 2022, was 3-4 with a 5.66 ERA in 10 starts before he landed on the injured list with what the team called "right elbow inflammation."
Now that the source of the inflammation is more clear, Musgrove's outlook for the remainder of the 2024 season is not.
Manager Mike Shildt reiterated Thursday the same prognosis he offered Wednesday: "I think it's going to be a couple weeks before he picks up a baseball, and we're going to go from there."
The Padres have turned to youth in the absence of their 31-year-old right-hander. Adam Mazur debuted Wednesday against the Angels, and "will get another opportunity at some point." Another rookie, Randy Vasquez, is starting Thursday in San Diego against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Mazur completed six innings and held the Angels to one run, while Vasquez has a 5.74 ERA through his first six starts. The Padres also await the return of veteran Yu Darvish, who's on the injured list with a left groin strain.
Overall, San Diego starters have a 4.00 ERA this season, 14th in MLB.