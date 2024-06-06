Padres Star Luis Arraez's Talents Summed Up in One Insane Fun Fact
How good is San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez?
His career can be summed up in one insane fact. According to a social media post from Baseball Reference, every night of his MLB career, Luis Arraez has gone to bed a .300 hitter. He's only one of 11 players since 1901 who can say that.
Arraez had the Padres holding their collective breath on Sunday in Kansas City when he exited the game against the Royals early after sliding into second base awkwardly. Manager Mike Shildt said Arraez left the game with a jammed right shoulder and “little bit of a neck” issue.
“When I slid, my head was to second (to the left) and then my arm still to the right,” Arraez told reporters including Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune on Sunday. “I looked to second, and I twisted it. It’s not too bad. I’ll be fine.”
He returned to the lineup on Tuesday and entered the game with a league-leading .340 batting average. He went 0-for-4 with a run scored in his return.
Since he joined the Padres, he is batting .377 with 43 hits in 27 games. His on-base percentage in San Diego is .405 and his slugging percentage is .439.