Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Loves San Diego, Joe Musgrove Return Steps, Friars Finally Lose

Apr 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres' unbeaten season came to an end on Friday, as they lost to the Chicago Cubs, 3-1. The Padres offense was never able to get going against Cubs starter Shota Imanaga.

Off the field, superstar Jackson Merrill recently spoke about when he knew he wanted to sign a long-term extension with the Padres.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove it set to take a major step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Jackson Merrill Reveals When He Knew He Wanted to Sign Long-Term With Padres

Padres’ Joe Musgrove To Take Massive Step Toward Return From Tommy John Surgery

Padres Lose First Game of Season, Won't Dethrone Dodgers

Padres Outfielder Remains With Organization in Shocking Move

Padres Aren't Worried About Dodgers, Says Star Pitcher

Former Padres Infielder Believes Dodgers' Roki Sasaki is Cheating

