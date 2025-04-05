Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Loves San Diego, Joe Musgrove Return Steps, Friars Finally Lose
The San Diego Padres' unbeaten season came to an end on Friday, as they lost to the Chicago Cubs, 3-1. The Padres offense was never able to get going against Cubs starter Shota Imanaga.
Off the field, superstar Jackson Merrill recently spoke about when he knew he wanted to sign a long-term extension with the Padres.
Additionally, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove it set to take a major step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
