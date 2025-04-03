Padres Outfielder Remains With Organization in Shocking Move
Eguy Rosario cleared waivers and will remain with the San Diego Padres. He was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.
There was speculation that Rosario would be traded once he was designated for assignment amid San Diego's final roster cuts ahead of Opening Day. Though the Padres did not want to part ways with the outfielder/third baseman, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller wanted to add value in return if Rosario was going to be picked up by another club.
“Eguy’s a big league player,” Preller said.
The 25-year-old has made 100 Major League appearances over the past three seasons. Rosario is a .245 hitter with five homers and four walks.
This spring, Rosario hit .200 with three homers and 16 strikeouts over 61 plate appearances in Cactus League play. In Triple-A, Rosario has a .275/.362/.502 slash line in nearly 1,200 career plate appearances.
Rosario's performance in camp was strong, but other bench players such as Brandon Lockridge and Jose Iglesias had earned an active roster spot.
Manager Mike Shildt said it was one of the most difficult camps he had been a part of because of the high level of competition this spring.
“Those were as tough decisions that I’ve ever been a part of at any level, including the big league level,” said Shildt “Those were hard decisions and hard on some really quality guys … big league players who at the on-set won’t be with us.
“Our roster construction can be complex with all the different option rules and opt-outs. We have a path for a lefty lineup and a path for a righty lineup.”
Now that Rosario will be with the organization another season, he will have another chance of providing depth to a team that is destined to go far in 2025.
