Jackson Merrill Reveals When He Knew He Wanted to Sign Long-Term With Padres
The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Jackson Merrill to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension Wednesday morning.
The 21-year-old revealed he had wanted to sign a long-term contract with the organization from the very beginning.
“Literally from the moment that (general manager A.J. Preller) even talked to me for the first time,” Merrill said. “Before the Draft ever even happened in 2021. The Padres were the first team that ever reached out to me, ever scouted me. They believed in me from Day 1. … So from that first instance, just talking to him, I wanted to be here forever.”
The Padres are 7-0 to start the season — a franchise-best record — and remain just one of two undefeated Major League teams. Merrill, who signed a team-friendly contract extension with the Padres, will be one of the core players in San Diego for the next decade.
"He was very clear in terms of I want to be able to take care of my family for years to come and I want to do it in a way that there can be a great team built around me," Preller said. "He wants to make a commitment to the organization. Very straightforward, very clear."
Merrill posted an .826 OPS with 24 home runs while playing center field for the Padres last season. He earned an All-Star appearance and a Silver Slugger Award in 2024. Merrill was also a close runner-up to Paul Skenes for National League Rookie of the Year (though many argue he should have won the accolade).
Merrill is poised for another stellar campaign in San Diego, as he is hitting .417 with two home runs, eight runs batted in, and a 1.153 OPS through seven games.
"I think just hearing the opportunity to sign with the San Diego Padres was enough for me," Merrill said at the press conference. "You can’t just sign for $700 million and expect everything to be perfect."
It's encouraging to know that one of baseball's brightest stars lies in San Diego — and isn't leaving anytime soon.
