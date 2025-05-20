Padres Notes: Outfielder Leaves Organization, Jackson Merrill Injury Update, Big Trade Prediction
The San Diego Padres had an outfielder leave the team for an opportunity in Japan after hitting .220 in 21 games this season. The 27-year-old would be following in the footsteps of the recently-traded Connor Joe, marking another outfielder parting ways with the team.
Additionally, superstar Jackson Merrill has a minor hand injury suffered during the recent loss to the Seattle Mariners. The minor ailment likely came from swinging his bat, according to the centerfielder, and built up over time.
Finally, a Friars insider expects the team to make a major upgrade with the trade deadline just about two months down the road. The potential upgrade would be at a position the Padres currently are lacking depth in.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Outfielder Leaves Team for Opportunity in Japan: Report
Padres' Jackson Merrill Has Minor Hand Injury Following Loss to Mariners
Padres Insider Expects Team to Make Major Upgrade Ahead of Trade Deadline
Leo De Vries May Not Be Padres' Shortstop of the Future: Report
Padres' Fernando Tatis, Manager Question MLB Scoring Officials
Dodgers Seem to Admit Padres Dominance Forced Them to Make Shocking Roster Moves
Padres Insider Reveals Unfortunate Michael King, Dylan Cease Free Agency Update
