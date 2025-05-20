Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Outfielder Leaves Organization, Jackson Merrill Injury Update, Big Trade Prediction

Gabe Smallson

May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres had an outfielder leave the team for an opportunity in Japan after hitting .220 in 21 games this season. The 27-year-old would be following in the footsteps of the recently-traded Connor Joe, marking another outfielder parting ways with the team.

Additionally, superstar Jackson Merrill has a minor hand injury suffered during the recent loss to the Seattle Mariners. The minor ailment likely came from swinging his bat, according to the centerfielder, and built up over time.

Finally, a Friars insider expects the team to make a major upgrade with the trade deadline just about two months down the road. The potential upgrade would be at a position the Padres currently are lacking depth in.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Outfielder Leaves Team for Opportunity in Japan: Report

Padres' Jackson Merrill Has Minor Hand Injury Following Loss to Mariners

Padres Insider Expects Team to Make Major Upgrade Ahead of Trade Deadline

Leo De Vries May Not Be Padres' Shortstop of the Future: Report

Padres' Fernando Tatis, Manager Question MLB Scoring Officials

Dodgers Seem to Admit Padres Dominance Forced Them to Make Shocking Roster Moves

Padres Insider Reveals Unfortunate Michael King, Dylan Cease Free Agency Update

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News