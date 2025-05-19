Padres' Jackson Merrill Has Minor Hand Injury Following Loss to Mariners
San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill had a wrap over his hand because of a popped blister after Sunday's loss to the Seattle Mariners, but insisted it wasn't an obstacle.
“It’s just big — annoying,” he said.
Merrill added that the blister probably developed from swinging a bat.
Merrill's positive outlook on the injury is a good sign for the Padres, as they already missed Merrill for a month this season due to injury. The 2024 All-Star and Silver Slugger hit the injured list April 8 — just six days after he signed a nine-year, $135 million contract — after straining his right hamstring. He didn't play again for the Padres until May 6.
Merrill came back hot for the Friars, having multi-hit performances in each of his first five games after returning, and recording extra-base hits in four of those. This stretch raised his already ridiculous slash line of .378/.415/.676 to an otherworldly .467/492/.767. He also had four home runs and 17 RBIs up until that point.
Since then, however, Merrill has found himself in a bit of a slump. He has a hit in just one of his last 19 at-bats, and has struck out at a rate of 35 percent during the stretch.
“Obviously, it’s frustrating, like, pisses me off, for sure,” said Merrill. “Love to hit. I said it before, not a walker. I’m a hitter. I’m not hitting. It’s a little tough. But, you know, there’s plenty of season left. You just gotta relax, take one day at a time.”
The Padres will hope Merrill can stay healthy, as they still trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by a game in the tight NL West. The Padres went 0-for-21 with runners in scoring position in only the second series they've been swept in this season. They will face the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series beginning Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET.
