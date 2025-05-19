Padres Insider Expects Team to Make Major Upgrade Ahead of Trade Deadline
The San Diego Padres have a significant gap that the team will need to fill through trade in July if they are to maximize their potential.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is known for being an aggressive dealmaker during the trade deadline. With the team needing improvement in left field, a potential trade could soon develop.
Currently, the Padres have Jason Heyward and Brandon Lockridge as potential options for left field, both of whom can still play solid defense, though their bats are not productive enough for everyday starts.
The team can succeed during the regular season because stars Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Jackson Merrill are all performing well, but the postseason will reveal a team's weaknesses.
Dennis Lin of The Athletic predicts that the Padres will have another starting left fielder come the start of August.
"Jason Heyward is playing solid defense, but the 35-year-old is hitting .173/.226/.280. Both the eye test and Statcast say he’s not been unlucky," Lin writes.
"The Padres love what he brings inside the clubhouse, and Brandon Lockridge has been serviceable, but left field should be the team’s top priority on the waiver wire, in in-season free agency and as the trade deadline gets closer. The Padres simply need more options."
Due to his lackluster offensive production, Heyward has been below replacement level with a -0.4 WAR, though Lockridge's defense has been so stellar that he has managed to generate 0.3 WAR despite slashing .232/.276/.296.
The Padres can tap into their farm system to acquire a big name via trade or the scouting department can find a worthwhile player via waivers that can give the team additional options at left field.
Heyward and Lockridge remain valuable assets for any contending team due to their willingness to assume any role that benefits the team; however, realistically, the team will require another outfield bat to support its stars.
