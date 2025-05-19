Leo De Vries May Not Be Padres' Shortstop of the Future: Report
Leo De Vries has emerged as one of the San Diego Padres' most promising prospects, with many forecasting him to become the team's shortstop of the future.
Despite his impressive start, some statistics suggest that De Vries remains unrefined in particular aspects, especially in his fielding.
So far this season, he has committed 10 errors in the minor leagues, raising questions about his viability at shortstop, compounded by a lackluster 91 percent fielding percentage.
Dennis Lin of The Athletic discussed his potential future position at the major league level with the Padres.
"From what I gather, most of these errors have been a product of youthful over-eagerness," Lin wrote in a mailbag article.
"Some evaluators see De Vries — equipped with good athleticism, a strong arm and so-so range — eventually winding up at second base. For now, he’s a teenager who could stay at shortstop for at least a few more years. Tatis, by the way, finished with 30 errors in his age-18 season."
De Vries gained valuable experience at Single-A last season and is now playing in High-A ball this year, where he is off to an incredibly impressive start.
He has a slash line of .283/.360/492 this year with four home runs and 21 RBIs over 31 games. His production is impressive, especailly considering De Vries is only 18 years old.
He has a wRC+ of 132, which indicates how impressive he has been at generating offense, boding well for the major leagues.
His production indicates that his promotion might occur as soon as 2026, particularly if he maintains this level of performance or improves in the minor leagues.
Cleaning up his mistakes as shortstop could help him establish himself as the shortstop of the future, but if they continue, a move to second base could be in the cards.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.