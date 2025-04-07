Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Massive Roster Move Keys Win, Jackson Merrill Taking Shot at Juan Soto?

Gabe Smallson

Jul 30, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Logan Gillaspie (71) celebrates after retiring the side during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Logan Gillaspie (71) celebrates after retiring the side during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres won a thrilling 8-7 game over the Chicago Cubs thanks to a ninth-inning fielding error paired with a heads-up play from Fernando Tatis Jr. The Friars trailed, 7-3, heading into the fourth inning and refused to give up as they improved to 8-2 on the year.

The Padres also recalled a reliever ahead of the matchup to provide reinforcements after the bullpen covered five innings the night before. It seemed to have paid off as Kyle Hart only lasted 0.2 innings Sunday.

Finally, while discussing his team-friendly contract extension, Jackson Merrill appeared to take a shot at former Padres supserstar outfielder Juan Soto.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Recall Reliever to Provide Reinforcements in Series Finale With Cubs

Jackson Merrill Appears to Take Shot at Former Padres Superstar in Epic Quote

Padres Pitcher Not Worried About New Torpedo Bats Taking Over MLB

Jackson Merrill Wants to Inspire Next Generation of Padres Prospects to Be Great

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News