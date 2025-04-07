Padres Notes: Massive Roster Move Keys Win, Jackson Merrill Taking Shot at Juan Soto?
The San Diego Padres won a thrilling 8-7 game over the Chicago Cubs thanks to a ninth-inning fielding error paired with a heads-up play from Fernando Tatis Jr. The Friars trailed, 7-3, heading into the fourth inning and refused to give up as they improved to 8-2 on the year.
The Padres also recalled a reliever ahead of the matchup to provide reinforcements after the bullpen covered five innings the night before. It seemed to have paid off as Kyle Hart only lasted 0.2 innings Sunday.
Finally, while discussing his team-friendly contract extension, Jackson Merrill appeared to take a shot at former Padres supserstar outfielder Juan Soto.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news:
