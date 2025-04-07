Jackson Merrill Appears to Take Shot at Former Padres Superstar in Epic Quote
The San Diego Padres have been on cloud nine to start 2025.
The 7-2 start is certainly electric to kick off a season with so much excitement after a 2024 season that ended entirely too soon, but another main reason for the fanfare is the nine-year, $135 million extension that Jackson Merrill signed last week.
A player of his caliber, at just 21 years old, is almost unheard of in this game, and after an All-Star caliber rookie season, he will stay in San Diego for the better part of the decade.
With Merrill's kind of talent, the baseball world wondered why the contract was so team friendly.
What the young centerfielder is getting is beyond life-changing, but certain contract predictions had Merill walking away with almost twice as much as he agreed on. The 21-year-old's signature maturity and class let people know that his connection to the city, the team, and wanting to give back to this franchise was part of what decided the final figure.
After talking to the media hours after putting pen to paper, many noted that Merrill said something to that sounded like he was taking a shot at a different young star who came to the Padres and did not last long around Petco Park.
“I know there’s contracts out there that are beyond absurd. There’s super amounts of money,” Merrill said. “But having a relationship with a real human being and a real team like I have here, you can’t beat that. You can’t just sign for $700 million and want everything to be perfect. I’ve got people all around the clubhouse that are supporting me, supporting my family. They ask about my personal life every day. So, I’m just grateful for that. I know it’s gonna be the same way for the next nine years.”
This past offseason, former Padres outfielder Juan Soto inked a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
Soto was traded to the Padres in the midst of the 2022 season and helped them get to the NLCS that season, but didn't see the same luck in 2023, where the Padres finished 82-80 and missed the postseason.
It would be out of character for Merrill to take a shot at a fellow superstar, but given how things ended for Soto in San Diego, and the nature of his contract with New York, it isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility.
