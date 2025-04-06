Padres Pitcher Not Worried About New Torpedo Bats Taking Over MLB
The San Diego Padres have a pitcher who seems to be unfazed by the recent topic taking over the baseball world: torpedo bats.
These bowling pin-like creations have a modified barrel which is still up to MLB regulations, but puts more mass at the sweet spot of the bat where a hitter wants to make contact. Although this is leading to monster home runs, including a nine-home run outing from the New York Yankees, Jason Adam noted that there is an aspect to baseball that is among the hardest to do in professional sports.
More news: Rival Executive 'Shocked' at Jackson Merrill's Inexpensive Contract With Padres
“You still have to hit the ball,” Adam said.
With respect to the work that goes into all professional sports, hitting a baseball at the speed and movement MLB pitchers are accustomed to is arguably one of the hardest things to do in the sports world.
“It’s only a huge story because of how the Yankees offense went off. They are always trying to advance something. If they start going up there with tennis rackets, I might not love it," continued Adam. “But it’s still really hard to hit a baseball.”
Adam is one of the reasons why it's so hard to hit a baseball as he had a 1.95 ERA last season in 74 appearances.
More news: Jackson Merrill Reveals When He Knew He Wanted to Sign Long-Term With Padres
Although one of the league's largest brands debuted these bats, they had been starting to make their way into dugouts for quite some time.
Brandon Lockridge made his way to the Padres from the Yankees last July and according to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune Lockridge tried them out during the past two spring trainings he had in New York. He didn't end up making the switch to a torpedo model.
Superstar Manny Machado joked about the torpedo bats and how he would love to try them, despite not knowing too much about it.
“I have no idea what they are,” Machado said, “but they should send a few over here if they are going to be hitting homers like that. Whoever’s making them, they can send a few over to Petco with this big ballpark.”
More news: Former Padres Infielder Believes Dodgers' Roki Sasaki is Cheating
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.