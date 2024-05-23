Padres' Xander Bogaerts Heard 'A Couple Cracks' in Shoulder, Provides Hopeful Return Timeline
San Diego Padres All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts is set to miss significant time after being placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder fracture.
The 31-year-old provided an update on his injury — saying he hopes to return soon as he's a "quick healer" — and described what transpired on the play that caused his injury.
"I remember what I heard — like a couple cracks," Bogaerts said. "I didn't feel anything come out and then go back in. The only thing I remember hearing was a couple cracks."
Although Bogaerts is listed on the 10-day IL, his injury is significant and could cause him to miss a lot more time. While an initial prognosis was two to three months, Bogaerts was quick to shut that timeline down.
"Two to three months, no," Bogaerts said. "Nah, nah. I understand we want to be smart, but I'll be back before that. I don't like the sound of all those months."
Bogaerts doesn't appear to need surgery, but he will need some time before the bone heals. The four-time All-Star injured his shoulder when diving to field a grounder off the bat of Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.
The initial imagining was negative, but subsequent tests revealed a fracture. The veteran infielder has not had a solid start to the 2024 season. In 47 games, he's slashed .219/.265/.316 with a .581 OPS, four home runs, and 14 RBIs in 187 at-bats.
"It's been a weird year," Bogaerts said. "But I still have a chance to come back and be a part of something special. It's better than not being able to come back."
In the meantime, newly acquired slugger Luis Arraez will get some run at second base.