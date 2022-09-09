Skip to main content

Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules in 2023

Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.

Major League Baseball's competition committee has voted to implement some surprising new rules beginning in the 2023 season according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

They include a pitch clock, larger bases, and the most shocking of all: a ban on the defensive shift.

The pitch clock implemented will include a 15-second time limit when the bases are empty and will increase to 20 seconds when there are runners on base. 

The defensive shift has been a hot topic of controversy for many seasons and now that debate will come to a rest as it has now been outlawed. In 2023, two players must be on either side of second base and have their feet on the dirt.

However, the MLB Player's Association unanimously opposed the new rule changes and voted "no." They released a statement claiming that MLB was unwilling to address their concerns and as such attempted to veto the new rule proposal. 

Yet, these new rules will come into effect at the beginning of the 2023 MLB season. 

