Nola Rewrites Script, Propels Phillies to the Postseason

It could only have ended like this. 11 years was too sufficient a playoff drought to end in any less cathartic a fashion. Aaron Nola, much maligned throughout his career, was not supposed to be able to do it in September and October.

The Philadelphia Phillies weren't supposed to compete after a 21-29 start under Joe Girardi. The roster was too old. They didn't have enough home grown players. There was no center fielder. The starting rotation couldn't match up to the hitting. Dave Dombrowski was old-school.

They didn't need the help of the Milwaukee Brewers, who boasted a spectacular comeback on Monday night. So Philadelphia took care of business on their own, bringing down a 104-win juggernaut Houston Astros.

Silencing doubters, Nola pitched what was perhaps the most impressive game of his career during the biggest outing of his career, dating back to his 2015 debut. Over eight years ago, on that night, he pitched six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one run, a homer to the opposing pitcher, in a six-inning loss.

Ryan Howard was on that team. So was Carlos Ruiz, Chase Utley and Cole Hamels. But also were Héctor Neris and Odúbel Herrera, Maikel Franco and César Hernández, Jonathan Papelbon and Jeanmar Gomez.

They all bridged the gap between playoff berths, just as important to the history of the Phillies as the stars. We might not remember all of them, or even want to remember them, but like it or not, they were there just as much as Jimmy Rollins, Pat Burrell and Roy Halladay, who had won the Phillies last clinch game, a shutout of the Astros in Houston.

Coming full circle, the 2022 Phillies completed that feat again. When Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a first-pitch home run, it felt like destiny, and Nola made sure it was all the offense the team would need.

For 6.2 innings he was perfect, striking out nine and painting the corners with his trademark knuckle-curve before Yordan Álvarez spoiled what seemed to be too magical a night with a line drive base hit over Jean Segura's head.

Relieved by José Alvarado, the man who has become baseball's best left-handed reliever since the All-Star break, the Phillies were never in any danger.

In the seventh Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back home runs for insurance. Both rookie shortstop and veteran slugger mixed the days of the past with the games of the future before Zach Eflin came in for the save.

No player other than Nola has been with the Phillies as long. Traded after 2014 for Jimmy Rollins, Eflin is as much a link to the dynasties of yore as his starting counterpart, a reminder of the man who once proclaimed the Phillies "the team to beat".

His final pitch was a sinker that resulted in a short fly out caught by Brandon Marsh in center field. For the second time the Phillies had broken a playoff drought with a starter forced into a closer role. It was a save that would have made Brett Myers proud.

As the team celebrated on the field, and then in the clubhouse, interim manager Rob Thomson gave a speech to remind the Phillies their job is not finished.

"We're not done. After Wednesday we got 13 more wins and then we're world champions."

Then a swear rang out, and champagne flowed in the clubhouse for the first time in 11 years.

