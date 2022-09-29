How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies sit just 0.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot in the National League postseason race. They came into Chicago looking to take the series from the, at the time, 67-86 Cubs.

Instead, two losses later, the Phillies are just trying to avoid the sweep and keep their postseason hopes alive one game at a time. It's a tough way to live, especially for Philadelphia who has a propensity to give it up in September.

If anything, it makes each game from here on out feel like a playoff matchup. It very well could be, considering the circumstances. So, here is how to not miss out on the action, or pain, or both.

How to Watch:

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Date: Thursday, Sept. 29

Time: 2:20 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

The Phillies will send out Ranger Suárez (10-5, 3.38 ERA) to take on Javier Assad (1-2, 4.28 ERA) of the Cubs.

