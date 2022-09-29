How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to avoid the sweep and keep their postseason hopes alive as they take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Phillies sit just 0.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot in the National League postseason race. They came into Chicago looking to take the series from the, at the time, 67-86 Cubs

Instead, two losses later, the Phillies are just trying to avoid the sweep and keep their postseason hopes alive one game at a time. It's a tough way to live, especially for Philadelphia who has a propensity to give it up in September.

If anything, it makes each game from here on out feel like a playoff matchup. It very well could be, considering the circumstances. So, here is how to not miss out on the action, or pain, or both. 

How to Watch:

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Date: Thursday, Sept. 29

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Time: 2:20 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

The Phillies will send out Ranger Suárez (10-5, 3.38 ERA) to take on Javier Assad (1-2, 4.28 ERA) of the Cubs.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19092555
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19135216
Game Day

After Another Loss to the Cubs, Phillies Postseason Hopes Look Grim

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19070718
Opinions

Marsh Could be Phillies' Next Breakout Bat

By Alex Carr
USATSI_15090734
News

Phillies to Hold "Stay Ready Camp" at Citizens Bank Park

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18355455
Opinions

What on Earth Is the Deal With the Latest New Era Phillies Cap?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19129315
News

How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19129143
Game Day

Phillies Tarnish Golden Opportunity, Drop Opener to Cubs

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18303757 (1)
Opinions

Inside the Phillies Mailbag: The Biggest Mistake of the Season

By Ben Silver