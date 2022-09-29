How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies sit just 0.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot in the National League postseason race. They came into Chicago looking to take the series from the, at the time, 67-86 Cubs.
Instead, two losses later, the Phillies are just trying to avoid the sweep and keep their postseason hopes alive one game at a time. It's a tough way to live, especially for Philadelphia who has a propensity to give it up in September.
If anything, it makes each game from here on out feel like a playoff matchup. It very well could be, considering the circumstances. So, here is how to not miss out on the action, or pain, or both.
How to Watch:
Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
Date: Thursday, Sept. 29
Time: 2:20 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
The Phillies will send out Ranger Suárez (10-5, 3.38 ERA) to take on Javier Assad (1-2, 4.28 ERA) of the Cubs.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!