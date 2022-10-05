Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The final game of the MLB regular season is upon us. For the first time in over a decade, it won't be the Philadelphia Phillies last.
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the final game of the regular season, looking to end the year on a high note. Having taken Game 1 of the series on Monday to clinch a postseason berth, a Wednesday victory would give them a series win against one of the toughest opponents headed into the playoffs.

On the mound, Bailey Falter will be opposed by Framber Valdez, who set the MLB record for most consecutive quality starts at 25 in 2022.

Falter, who made little impact on the Phillies' plans last offseason, has worked his way into the picture in the back half of 2022, and may see a back-end rotation spot in 2023.

His season ERA is 3.90, but since July 29, it's 3.06. In only one outing since then, has he allowed more than three runs.

It's unlikely the Phillies will play the bulk of their starters, ensuring no one gets injured before the postseason, but with the luxury of a 40-man active roster in September being no more, resting every starter is impossible. 

Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott all played Tuesday so look for them to get rest Wednesday.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Time: 4:10 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

