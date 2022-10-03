How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies are hunting. Hunting for a playoff spot that would see them make the MLB postseason for the first time in over a decade.

Their magic number is one.

They have a tough path playing a full strength Houston Astros team for their next and final three games. The Milwaukee Brewers could lose one of their next three against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the result would be the same: the Phillies clinch.

Philadelphia looks to give themselves the best chance to win on Monday as they send Aaron Nola to the mound. Nola has rewritten the narrative that he falls apart in September and produced one of the best months of his career last month.

He will now try to write a new story that is predicated on his success in October.

Houston will give Lance McCullers Jr. the ball to start. McCullers Jr. holds a 2.38 ERA in seven games this season after returning from the injured list in August.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Monday, Oct. 3

Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

