How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Astros World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies made it. Someway, somehow, this ballclub is in the World Series.
Do you remember what it felt like last time? Were you conscious enough to remember the last World Series in Philadelphia?
Aaron Nola will take the mound tonight in Houston opposed by Houston Astros' ace and likely American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. And just like nearly every other day this summer, the Phillies will play a baseball game.
Sure there might be more people watching, and there might be more on the line, but the game they play on Friday night will be no different than what they did in the rest of the postseason and regular season.
14 years ago today, the Phillies sat waiting for the rain to clear at Citizens Bank Park so they could complete Game 5 of the 2008 World Series. Friday at Minute Maid Park, the roof will be closed, and the Phillies and Astros will play ball!
How to watch:
Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
Date: Friday, Oct. 28
Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
For more on the Houston Astros, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Astros!
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!