How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming

The Philadelphia Phillies made it. Someway, somehow, this ballclub is in the World Series.

Do you remember what it felt like last time? Were you conscious enough to remember the last World Series in Philadelphia?

Aaron Nola will take the mound tonight in Houston opposed by Houston Astros' ace and likely American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. And just like nearly every other day this summer, the Phillies will play a baseball game.

Sure there might be more people watching, and there might be more on the line, but the game they play on Friday night will be no different than what they did in the rest of the postseason and regular season.

14 years ago today, the Phillies sat waiting for the rain to clear at Citizens Bank Park so they could complete Game 5 of the 2008 World Series. Friday at Minute Maid Park, the roof will be closed, and the Phillies and Astros will play ball!

How to watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Date: Friday, Oct. 28

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

