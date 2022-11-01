How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Link

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Link

The Philadelphia Phillies look to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Let's try this again, shall we?

After World Series Game 3 was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, it was moved to Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will now play Games 3, 4, and 5 in South Philly from Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday will be an off day, and Games 6 and 7 will take place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, if necessary.

Although somewhat inconvenient, the postponement of Game 3 helped out the Phillies' starting rotation. Ranger Suárez will now get the ball in Game 3 on Tuesday, facing off against Astros' starter Lance McCullers Jr.

Aaron Nola will take the mound in Game 4 on Wednesday, and either Noah Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson will pitch in Game 5 on Thursday. It's likely to be Syndergaard, as Gibson will only be used in the event that Thor pitches in Games 3 or 4.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pa.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

