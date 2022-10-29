How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Link

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Astros World Series Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies know the secret to winning postseason series without home field advantage: take Game 1. It's what they did in the NLWCS, NLDS, and NLCS, and it worked every time. Now, once again, the Phillies have taken a 1-0 series lead.
In Game 2, Philadelphia will send Zack Wheeler to the hill. They will hope to get six or seven innings from their ace to give the bullpen some much-needed rest. Phillies relievers pitched 5.1 innings on Friday, and Rob Thomson won't be able to ride his bullpen quite so hard a second day in a row. Thankfully, Wheeler has gone at least six innings in all four of his postseason starts.
The Houston Astros will counter with lefty Framber Valdez. The southpaw has been one of the most consistent and reliable starters in baseball this season. Valdez was dominant in his last postseason start, holding the Yankees scoreless over seven frames in Game 2 of the ALCS. He was similarly excellent in his one and only career start against the Phillies earlier this month, throwing five scoreless innings and striking out ten.
This pitching matchup should make for another hard-fought contest in Game 2.
How to watch:
Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
Date: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
