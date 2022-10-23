How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming

With the chance to clinch a World Series berth at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 5.

The Philadelphia Phillies crushed the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. With one more victory, they will claim the NL pennant and earn their first World Series berth since 2009. The team will hope that win comes on Sunday afternoon in Game 5, where they can celebrate in front of the Phillies faithful at Citizens Bank Park.

Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phils, hoping to repeat his performance from Game 1, when he threw seven scoreless frames and picked up the win. He will face off against Padres ace Yu Darvish again, hoping to come out on top once more. 

The offense will look to maintain their momentum from Saturday, in which Philadelphia scored 10 runs on 11 hits, including four home runs. It will help if they can punt Darvish from the game early, as San Diego's bullpen will surely be exhausted from a long Game 4.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Time: 2:37 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19284619
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19271327
Game Day

Watch: Schwarber Rips One Into the Night

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19282862
Game Day

Watch: Hoskins' and Harper's Big Hits Shoot the Phillies Into the Lead

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19273697
News

Watch: Phillies Roar Back for Three First Inning Runs

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19272675
Opinions

Phillies Hoping to Power Past Padres in Game Four

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19277547
Opinions

Hoskins Aiming to Lead Phillies Within World Series Reach

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_19273694
Opinions

The Most Important Phillie This Postseason is Domínguez

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19273697
Opinions

The Phillies Need to Crack the Padres Bullpen

By Leo Morgenstern