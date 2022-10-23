How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming

The Philadelphia Phillies crushed the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. With one more victory, they will claim the NL pennant and earn their first World Series berth since 2009. The team will hope that win comes on Sunday afternoon in Game 5, where they can celebrate in front of the Phillies faithful at Citizens Bank Park.

Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phils, hoping to repeat his performance from Game 1, when he threw seven scoreless frames and picked up the win. He will face off against Padres ace Yu Darvish again, hoping to come out on top once more.

The offense will look to maintain their momentum from Saturday, in which Philadelphia scored 10 runs on 11 hits, including four home runs. It will help if they can punt Darvish from the game early, as San Diego's bullpen will surely be exhausted from a long Game 4.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Time: 2:37 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

