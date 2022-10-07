How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies play their first playoff game in 11 seasons at 2:07 p.m. EDT Friday. They will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in game one of the NLWCS.
It's finally here. The Philadelphia Phillies are playing a postseason game. It's only fitting that it will be against the St. Louis Cardinals, their last postseason opponent in 2011.

Zack Wheeler will take the mound opposed by the Cardinals' José Quintana. After scuffling for several years since 2016, the 33-year-old Colombian put together the best season of his career, pitching to a 2.93 ERA over 32 starts.

Wheeler, meanwhile, had an even better season. Though it took him weeks to build up to strength and he lost even more time late in the season to forearm tendinitis, Wheeler followed his Cy Young runner-up campaign admirably.

He nearly matched his ERA, 2.78 in 2021 and 2.82 in 2022. Since coming back from the injured list on Sept. 21, his ERA is 0.60 in 15.0 innings. Yet, he hasn't thrown more than 77 pitches in an outing.

With two high-powered offenses facing off against two of the NL's best starters, the Phillies and Cardinals are in for an intense playoff matchup to begin the series.

How to Watch:

Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

Date: Friday, Oct. 7

Time: 2:07 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

