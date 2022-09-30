How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Friday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Friday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals in a doubleheader on Friday. All of the postseason implications are on the line.

The Philadelphia Phillies got lucky on Thursday. Again. Despite getting swept by the Chicago Cubs, they still hold a 0.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League Wild Card spot.

The Brewers lost to the Miami Marlins after an Avisaíl García eighth inning grand slam gave the Marlins what they needed to win. Yay Miami, I guess!

So now the Phillies have to capitalize and there is no better opportunity to start doing that than with two games on Friday against the bottom-feeding Washington Nationals. 

With every postseason implication possible on the line, Friday afternoon very well could spell the beginning of something special for the Philadelphia, or the very end of another September collapse.

How to Watch:

Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Date: Friday, Sept. 30

Time: Game 1 at 1:05 p.m. EDT, Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Bailey Falter will try to get back on track after a disastrous start his last time as he takes the mound in Game one. Noah Syndergaard will then get the ball to start for the second game.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18879084
News

Phillies Recall Hall, Option Muñoz

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19011302
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Friday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19092555
Game Day

Phillies Are Left Searching For Answers as Postseason Hopes Slip Away

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19083461
Opinions

The Phillies' Dead Weight Is Dragging Them Down

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18820282
News

Hurricane Ian Forces Reschedule, Phillies to Play Doubleheader Friday

By Ben Silver
Painter
News

Top Prospect Painter Named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19092555
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19135216
Game Day

After Another Loss to the Cubs, Phillies Postseason Hopes Look Grim

By Kade Kistner