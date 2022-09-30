How to Watch Phillies at Nationals Friday Doubleheader: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies got lucky on Thursday. Again. Despite getting swept by the Chicago Cubs, they still hold a 0.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League Wild Card spot.

The Brewers lost to the Miami Marlins after an Avisaíl García eighth inning grand slam gave the Marlins what they needed to win. Yay Miami, I guess!

So now the Phillies have to capitalize and there is no better opportunity to start doing that than with two games on Friday against the bottom-feeding Washington Nationals.

With every postseason implication possible on the line, Friday afternoon very well could spell the beginning of something special for the Philadelphia, or the very end of another September collapse.

How to Watch:

Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

Date: Friday, Sept. 30

Time: Game 1 at 1:05 p.m. EDT, Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Bailey Falter will try to get back on track after a disastrous start his last time as he takes the mound in Game one. Noah Syndergaard will then get the ball to start for the second game.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!