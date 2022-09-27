Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Chicago Cubs for three games beginning on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Following a series split with the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies will head to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs for three games.

With the Phillies' magic number to clinch a postseason berth at eight, it makes this three-game set all the more crucial. Although the offense has began to pick things up as of late, 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper must break out of his slump during the final road trip of the season.

Harper getting hot will certainly help the Phillies' chances of clinching a playoff spot before the final series of the season against the Houston Astros, who are already a shoe-in for the postseason. 

How to Watch:

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Time: 7:40 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

In the first contest of the series, Zack Wheeler is slated to get the start for Philadelphia in just his second game back from the injured list. In his last outing, Wheeler pitched four innings of scoreless baseball, allowing two hits and striking out three. Noah Syndergaard piggy-backed Wheeler, and that will likely be the plan this time around as well, but the right-hander will probably have a longer leash Tuesday night.

For Chicago, Marcus Stroman will be on the hill. In his first year in a Cubs' uniform, the 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.80 ERA in 125.2 innings of work. He also possesses spectacular numbers against Philadelphia for his career, tossing 50.2 innings and striking out 47 batters, all culminating in an impressive 2.49 ERA in nine starts.

How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

