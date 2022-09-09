Phillies Aim to Bounce Back Against Nationals

The stakes are high for the Philadelphia Phillies as they prepare to face the Washington Nationals in a three game set, which begins on Friday.

The Fightin' Phils failed to complete their three game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Thursday, falling just short in a self-imploding ninth inning. It was a tough loss to swallow, as the Milwaukee Brewers swept the San Francisco Giants in their doubleheader, shorting the Phillies lead in the Wild Card race from a lofty 4.0 games to a much more intimidating 2.5.

Thus, a series with the Nationals couldn't come at a better time. The Phillies have seen Washington 12 times this season, and have beaten them on 10 of those 12 occasions. Philadelphia will look to continue their dominance of the Nationals, in what is set to be a pivotal series for their postseason hopes.

Game One: Friday, 7:05 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Noah Syndergaard vs. LHP Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin has widely been the worst pitcher in all of baseball this season. His year has been downright dreadful, as showcased by his paltry 6-17 record and his lofty 6.28 ERA. A game against the southpaw should, in theory, really get the Phillies' bats going.

Syndergaard toes the rubber against the Pittsburgh Pirates. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

While he's still a work in progress, Noah Syndergaard has been relatively solid in red pinstripes. His 4.63 ERA under the Phillies’ watch, while high, presents as unsustainable, as suggested by his 3.17 FIP across his first six starts. His last start against the Nationals was rain-shortened, but left him with a five-inning complete game, though he allowed four runs on 11 hits.

Philadelphia will need a strong start from their top trade acquisition. While it may be true that the Phillies’ lineup should smother Corbin, their top hitters have been ice cold of late. A solid performance from Syndergaard would go a long way.

Game Two: Saturday, 6:05 p.m. - NBCSP | LHP Ranger Suárez vs. RHP Erick Fedde

Historically, the Phillies have crushed Erick Fedde. He only just returned from the injured list in late August, but the 29-year-old right-hander boasts a 5.94 ERA lifetime against the Phils, and they've only gotten better since the last time he saw them in 2021. It should be interesting to watch how he navigates a new-and-improved, though hamstrung, Phillies lineup.

Suárez has had a hard time lasting past the fourth inning in each of his last few starts. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret, Ranger Suárez is looking for a big bounce-back outing versus the Nationals.

Over his last three starts, the southpaw has looked like his normal, stellar self through the first three innings of the contest. Then, something shifts, and the 27-year-old hits a wall of some sort. It defies explanation, and the Phillies insist that Ranger is healthy. Thus, it's up to the lefty to work his way out of whatever might be troubling him.

He is going to be a big part of the Phillies' postseason run, so it is imperative that Suárez figures it out. He has a prime opportunity to do so on Saturday night.

Game Three: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Aaron Nola vs. RHP Anibal Sánchez

As hard as it is to believe, Anibal Sánchez is indeed still kicking around in Major League Baseball. The now 38-year-old has posted a 4.56 ERA across 51.1 innings for the Nationals this season. His 6.31 FIP suggests he's had a pretty lucky year thus far. Once again, the Phillies should have no trouble seeing the veteran righty, who has displayed neither pinpoint command nor wipeout power in his older years.

Nola delivers a pitch during his 10-strikeout gem versus the Miami Marlins. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola was spectacular his last time out, carving up the Miami Marlins for 10 strikeouts, while allowing just one run on four hits. He has been the anchor of the Phillies' rotation in 2022.

Nola has not only pitched to a strong 3.35 ERA this season, as well as a significantly strong 2.64 FIP, but he is second in all of baseball in innings pitched, totaling 177.1. The only pitcher with more? Cy Young Award favorite, Sandy Alcantara, who is leagues ahead of any pitcher with 196.2.

It's likely that the 29-year-old Nola receives some down-ballot votes for that same award once the season is through. He leads all qualifying starters in fWAR, and is top five in FIP, xERA, and strikeouts this season. He is having a spectacular 2022 campaign.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!