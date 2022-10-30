Phillies Bats Fall Silent as Astros Take Game 2 of the World Series

HOUSTON -- The Philadelphia Phillies did what they came to Houston to do: Win one of the first two games away from home.

That win just didn't come on Saturday night as they were defeated 5-2 in Game 2 of the World Series by the Houston Astros.

The Game 2 matchup was always going to be tough. Taking on Framber Valdez is taking on one of the most formidable and consistent pitchers in baseball. One only need look at his single-season record of consecutive quality starts he set this season at 25.

However, coming into the matchup, the Phillies liked their chances especially with their ace, Zack Wheeler, taking the mound, and their red-hot offense.

Neither showed up on Saturday.

Wheeler's first four pitches of the game resulted in three doubles and two runs. The tone for the evening was set.

Despite almost mirroring the previous evening, in which Philadelphia made a miraculous comeback that will go down in Phillies history, Saturday evening felt different.

Oddly enough, Friday's starter Justin Verlander, the likely 2022 AL Cy Young award winner, felt beatable, Valdez did not.

For five innings, Valdez shutdown the Phillies offense. Not a single run was plated and just two hits were allowed over that span. For as much momentum as the Phillies had on Friday, they were lacking on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wheeler struggled with his command and velocity. After his three-run first inning, The Phillies' ace looked to settle in. That was until the fifth inning.

With a runner on, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came striding to the plate.

Bregman launched a massive two-run homer to left field to bring the score to 5-0.

Once again, despite being in almost the exact same situation the night prior, this one felt different.

As Alec Bohm said in his pregame press conference, "It's momentum, right? This is a big momentum sport."

Every bit of it was on the Astros' side.

If there is one silver lining, it's that the Phillies bullpen once again did not allow a run. They combined for 3.0 scoreless innings on Saturday. Even better, they allowed just one hit, a Jose Altuve single off of Andrew Bellatti.

Philadelphia was able to plate two runs, one in the seventh and one in the ninth. The Phillies threatened a few times on the evening, but each potential rally was quickly extinguished by Valdez or the opposing bullpen.

I would be remiss not to mention the drama that unfolded during the game in regards to Valdez and the allegation of his usage of "sticky stuff." Between changing gloves and cleats, rubbing the inside of his glove and his hair, it's easy to understand the uproar. Especially given the Astros' history with their 2017 cheating scandal and the reputation which they have burdened.

Manager Rob Thomson was asked about it after the game and seemed somewhat unconcerned, though admitted he did have an eye on it.

"The umpires check these guys after almost every inning and if there's something going on MLB will take care of it," said Thomson. "Yeah, but we saw it the last time he started too, so. . ."

With so many eyes on this game and on Valdez, it seems hard to imagine the lefty using something illegal, but it is hard to tell.

That's how it goes with these things and the questions are not only understandable, but more than fair.

Valdez did get his turn to address it with the media after the game.

"Yeah, I think like nobody should think of it as anything like in the wrong way. I do it out in the open," said Valdez. "But it's all tendencies I do. I do it throughout the game. Maybe distract the hitter a little bit from what I'm doing. Like maybe look at me, rubbing different things, and nothing about the pitch that I'm going to throw. I've been doing it all season.

"Again, just tendencies that Dominicans do just to be able to stay loose. Just tendencies. The important thing obviously is to win. And we're winning, obviously winning legally. But, yeah, just random tendencies."

Regardless, the Phillies lost the game, but were able to secure one victory in Houston.

It's familiar territory as in both the NLDS and NLCS, Philadelphia secured a Game 1 win away from home, lost Game 2, and then came back to Citizens Bank Park and clinched a berth into the next round of the postseason.

They'll have that opportunity again.

This time around, everything is on the line.

