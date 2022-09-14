Phillies Extend Winning Streak as They Take Down Alcantara and the Marlins

Tuesday night's game was the definition of a pitcher's duel, and the Philadelphia Phillies came out victorious. The Phillies once again defeated NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara who pitched 7.0 innings and gave up just two earned runs.

Bailey Falter pitched just a bit better for Philadelphia, as he went 6.0 innings and gave up one earned run.

And while there was only a one run difference in the score, the real difference was much closer than that: one swing of the bat from Phillies utilityman Nick Maton.

It took until the seventh inning for Philadelphia to score, but when they did, it was a loud two-run homer to right field from Nick Maton to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead they would never relinquish thanks to a solid performance from the bullpen.

José Alvarado, Seranthony Domínguez, and David Robertson all pitched clean innings with Robertson picking up the save. It was good to see Domínguez back on the mound and effective, a huge boost for the Phillies' postseason hopes.

Additionally, after a rough last few outings, Robertson got back on track pitching a perfect ninth to pick up his 20th save of the season. Also a good sign.

But the real star of the pitching staff on Tuesday was Falter, who has been lights out.

Falter has pitched 35.2 innings in his last six starts and allowed just 10 earned runs during that time, a 2.52 ERA. He has also recorded five quality starts during that span.

The lefty has stepped up in Zack Wheeler's absence, or when asked to in order to give other starters extra rest, and performed admirably. In fact, he has outperformed some of his counterparts that call the Phillies rotation a permanent home.

Falter's success hasn't just come against weaker teams either, he pitched well against the New York Mets on Aug. 20 when he allowed just one run on two hits through 6.0 innings pitched.

Finally, as mentioned, one swing from the red-hot Maton's bat was the key difference in Tuesday's victory. Alcantara has been an incredible pitcher this season, but Maton has been punishing fastballs. Maton got the edge Tuesday.

Through seven games in September, Maton has been slashing .267/.389/.933 with a double and three home runs. Scorching. He once again proved to be the difference for the Phillies and helped maintain their 1.5 game lead over the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia and Miami will face off again for the second of the three game series on Wednesday evening at 6:40 p.m. EST. Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.57 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Phillies, while Edward Cabrera (5-2, 2.63 ERA) is slated to take the mound for the Marlins.

