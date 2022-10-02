Phillies Finally Figure it Out as They Secure 8-2 Victory Over Nationals

If you think the rising rate of inflation is maddening, have you tried watching the Philadelphia Phillies? After an embarrassing 13-4 loss to the Washington Nationals in the first part of Saturday's doubleheader, the Phillies came back and won the second game in an 8-2 resounding fashion.

The difference it seemed was that their second starter of the day, Noah Syndergaard, didn't give up seven earned runs in their outing. Who knew that would be a recipe for success?

In fact, not only did Syndergaard not give up seven runs, he gave up exactly zero runs in 5.2 innings pitched. No, those two runs scored by the Nationals came late in the bottom of the ninth inning off of relief pitcher Cristopher Sánchez who secured a three-inning save.

Additionally, Philadelphia got off to a hot start offensively, as they should have facing the worst team in the National League.

Kyle Schwarber got going as he launched two home runs on the evening, one of which was a leadoff home run to start the first. That solo shot set the tone for the rest of the game. The man affectionately known as "Schwarbs" now has 44 home runs on the season.

That is the second most behind only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees who happens to be chasing number 62.

But it was the third inning that solidified the victory. Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, and Matt Vierling all hit round-trippers to help secure a five run, fifth inning.

At the end of all of it, Philadelphia once again got some help from their National League East rival in the Miami Marlins. Much like the Phillies, the Milwaukee Brewers give their fans heartburn and heartbreak. They lost at home 4-3 to the Marlins helping push the idea that this Phillies team might actually make the postseason, a little closer to reality.

But those postseason thoughts might just be a little too premature. Philadelphia still has to take care of business on Sunday in their fourth and final game against Washington and then hope the Brewers drop another against Miami.

Even if that happens, little peace will come to Philly faithful as the team will then travel to Houston to take on the Astros. And the Phillies will not be the only team in that series taking it seriously.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee gets to stay at home and welcome the bane of the Phillies' existence the Arizona Diamondbacks for a final three game series.

Crazy ride indeed.

But, let's start with Sunday shall we?

Zack Wheeler mercifully gets the ball for Philadelphia and the historically bad Patrick Corbin will take the mound opposite of him for the Nationals.

