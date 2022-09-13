Phillies Hope to Extend Winning Streak Against Marlins

Following a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals, the Philadelphia Phillies now head to Miami to face the Marlins for the second time in a week.

When the two teams met from Sept. 6-8 at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia won the series and nearly swept the Fish, but a blown save by David Robertson on Thursday prevented that.

One thing that will be different from last week is that the Marlins are expected to call up top infield prospect Jordan Groshans prior to Tuesday's game. The 22-year-old was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He was acquired by Miami at the 2022 trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Luckily, the Phillies have largely flipped the script this season against Miami. In recent years, the club has struggled greatly when playing the Marlins, but in 2022, they've managed a 10-6 record, and even swept them in Miami prior to the All-Star Break. That's something the team hadn't accomplished since 2010.

Much of the reason why this Phillies team has found success this season and has felt "different," has been their ability to beat bad teams. Picking up a series win before heading to Atlanta for three games to face one of the hottest teams in baseball is crucial for Philadelphia.

Let's take a look at the pitching match-ups for the three-game set:

Game One: Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. - NBCSP | LHP Bailey Falter vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara

How lucky are the Phillies that they get to face one of the best pitchers in baseball two times in one week? Fortunately, Philadelphia has hit fairly well against Marlins' ace Sandy Alcantara this season. His last start facing the Phillies on Sept. 8 resulted in a no decision, with the right-hander tossing six innings, and allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits, bringing his ERA against them to 3.28.

Bailey Falter winds up for a pitch at Citizens Bank Park. © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

On the mound for the Phillies will be southpaw Bailey Falter. His last start came on Sept. 7 against Miami, collecting three punch-outs and scattering two runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings. The 25-year-old has stepped up when the club really needed him, and he'll look to continue a run of solid outings.

Game Two: Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Kyle Gibson vs. RHP Edward Cabrera

24-year-old Edward Cabrera will be on the hill for Miami in game two. In 10 starts this season, he's pitched to a 2.63 ERA and fanned 59 batters in 54.2 innings of work. In his lone start against the Phillies, Cabrera was excellent. He shut them out for 5.2 frames and struck out six batters in a 3-0 Marlins win on Aug. 11.

Hoping for a different outcome this time around, Kyle Gibson will start for Philadelphia. The veteran's last outing against the Marlins on Sept. 8 was rocky, surrendering four runs—two of which were homers—on nine hits across five innings.

Kyle Gibson throws a pitch against the Giants. © John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Game Three: Thursday, 6:40 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Noah Syndergaard vs. RHP Pablo López

Pablo López began the 2022 season strong. Through 10 starts in April and May, the 26-year-old posted a 1.83 ERA, with opponents batting just .200 against him. López's last 10 starts, though, have resulted in a 6.52 ERA with opponents slashing .305/.357/.493 when facing him. Philadelphia hopes to take advantage of the floundering right-hander.

Noah Syndergaard at Citizens Bank Park. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

You truly never know what you're going to get with Noah Syndergaard on the bump. His last outing against the Washington Nationals was great—tossing six innings and allowing three runs, earning his ninth win in the process. But then there was his outing on Aug. 28, where Pittsburgh managed five runs on nine hits off of him. Philadelphia is hoping for a successful outing from him to close out the series.

