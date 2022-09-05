Phillies Swept by Giants in Dramatic Yet Familiar Fashion

Same result, different day.

The Philadelphia Phillies were swept by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in a loss that was equally as painful, if not moreso, than the other four they suffered on this West Coast trip from the underworld.

Ranger Suárez started on the bump for the Phillies, and was fabulous for three innings prior to hitting a wall. In the fourth inning, he allowed three runs to cross the plate thanks to two walks and a gaggle of singles. It was enough to give the Giants a lead for the majority of the contest. This is the third straight start for Suárez that something to that effect has occurred. Deja vu.

The Phillies' offense on the other hand had a few prime chances to score. One came in the second, where they stranded runners on first and third. Another came in the sixth, where the Phillies loaded the bases with one out, only to see strikeouts from Bryce Harper, Jean Segura, and Bryson Stott. All told, they stranded eight runs on base. Deja vu.

There was but one moment where the light shone through the clouds hanging over the Phillies' September thus far. In the top of the eighth inning, with two men on, J.T. Realmuto launched a no-doubt homer to left field, tying the game at three. For just a moment, the clouds parted, and the sun burned just a little bit brighter...

And then, the crack of thunder, as Wilmer Flores lined a two-run walk-off home run off of David Robertson, who had two outs in his second consecutive inning of work. The Phillies lost. Deja vu.

The clouds drew closed once again, and so too did a dreadful, dreadful road trip. The Phillies will have a day off tomorrow before returning for a vital homestand. They could use the extra rest.

Editor's Note: This game recap was written with the intention that Gary Jules' 'Mad World' be played in the background while it is read. Please abide.

