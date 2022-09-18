Phillies Swept With Ease by Braves in Atlanta

The Philadelphia Phillies did not come to play in Atlanta this weekend.

They were no-hit by Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves through 5.2 innings until Alec Bohm's solo home run in the sixth.

Bohm's blast made it a tie game; it was also the only run Strider would allow. He struck out ten Phillies batters in six innings.

For Philadelphia, Bailey Falter was solid across 4.2 frames. He allowed one run on four hits, walked two, and struck out three. That one run coming on a Robbie Grossman RBI double in the third inning.

The contest did not remain tied for long, as William Contreras launched a solo shot in the bottom half of the sixth off of Connor Brogdon to once again give the Braves the lead.

However, just a one-run lead wouldn't suffice for Atlanta. They scored two more runs off of Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning to make it 4-1.

David Robertson allowed one more run to cross the plate in the eighth, thus giving the Braves a four-run lead heading into the ninth. Outside of J.T. Realmuto's long solo homer—his 19th of the season—the Phillies went down quietly to end the game.

Overall, they managed just four hits and were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on the day. They were outscored 16-7 across the three-game set, and Atlanta made sweeping them look easy. It was Philadelphia's fourth straight loss.

The Phillies will enjoy an off day on Monday before beginning a two-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Kyle Gibson is scheduled to take the mound against Ross Stripling.

