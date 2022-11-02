Five Home Runs Carry Phillies to World Series Lead Over Astros

13 years has nothing on the city of Philadelphia.

The time that passed between the last World Series game at Citizens Bank Park in 2009 and 2022's Game 3 on Tuesday just gave Phillies fans all the more time to prepare for this moment.

And boy, was it worth the wait.

On the first pitch of the game, Jose Altuve tacked a baseball that had an expected batting average of .560 that newfound defensive wizard Nick Castellanos caught in right field for the first out of the game. The catch was nearly identical to his previous two game-saving catches in the playoffs.

Manager Rob Thomson believes it set the tone for the game.

"Castellanos' catch first pitch of the game kind of set the tone for our defense," Thomson said. "I thought we played very well defensively."

Bryce Harper kept his historic postseason run going when he launched a two-run shot off of Houston Astros' starter Lance McCullers Jr. to open up the scoring. He put the Phillies on top 2-0 in the bottom of the first.

Starter Ranger Suárez, despite pitching in his first-ever World Series game and making just his second start of the postseason, remained calm and collected on the mound. Based on his aplomb on the mound, one would think he was pitching a game in May.

"Regardless how the game is going you got to just keep your composure," said Suárez. "That has helped me throughout the year. It has always helped me in my career. So it's something that I do all the time."

He needed 76 pitches to toss five scoreless innings against an Astros' lineup that normally crushes lefties. He allowed three hits, a walk, and struck out four batters, and that was all the Phillies needed. He got the job done.

"I just thought Ranger really, really pitched well," Thomson continued. "I mean, the poise is through the roof. Nothing really bothers him. He just executed all night long."

While in the on-deck circle in the first inning, Bohm was called over to the dugout by Harper who relayed some information to him. Clearly, whatever it was helped, as Bohm swatted a solo home run to left field to make it a 3-0 ballgame in the second.

Upon being asked what Harper told him, Bohm said, "it's between us," with a big smile on his face.

Two batters later, Brandon Marsh hit his second home run of the postseason, another solo blast, but this time to right field. The Astros had now fallen behind in a 4-0 hole.

McCullers seemed to have gathered himself until the fifth inning, when the Phillies kept piling on. Naturally, Kyle Schwarber joined in on the home run party by smoking a two-run bomb of his own to center field to make it 6-0.

The following batter, Rhys Hoskins decided six runs wasn't enough, and tacked on another run with a big fly of his own. It was now 7-0, and McCullers became the first pitcher to ever allow five home runs in a World Series game.

His teammates weren't able to get anything going for him either. Connor Brogdon, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, and Andrew Bellatti picked up where Suárez left off, and held the Astros scoreless for the remainder of the game.

With that, the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the World Series, and will send Aaron Nola to the mound in Game 4 on Wednesday in South Philly. Thomson will also have a well-rested Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado at his disposal, looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Harper gave credit to the intensity of the Philadelphia fans who were ready to cheer on their team to a commanding victory in the World Series.

"And the fan base, I mean, it's just so much fun," Harper said. "They showed up tonight knowing that we needed 'em, and they continue to do that. It's a really good Houston team over there. They have been here, they have been in all situations before and to be able to come in here and win the first game here was huge for us."

